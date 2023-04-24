Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH) Insider Acquires A$41,367.56 in Stock

Tabcorp Holdings Limited (ASX:TAH – Get Rating) insider Karen Stocks purchased 39,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.06 ($0.71) per share, with a total value of A$41,367.56 ($27,763.46).

Tabcorp Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58.

Tabcorp Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Tabcorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -27.27%.

Tabcorp Company Profile

Tabcorp Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides gambling and entertainment services in Australia. It operates through Wagering and Media, and Gaming Services segments. The Wagering and Media segment offers through a network of TAB agencies, hotels and clubs, and on-course operations, as well as through retail, Internet, mobile devices, and phone.

