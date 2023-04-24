Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report released on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTWO. BNP Paribas downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $136.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $124.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.86. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $90.00 and a 52 week high of $137.43. The company has a market cap of $21.08 billion, a PE ratio of -55.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Transactions at Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total transaction of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,078,237.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Take-Two Interactive Software

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

