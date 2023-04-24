TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann Sells 8,000 Shares

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) Portfolio Manager Laird Landmann sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $37,680.00. Following the sale, the portfolio manager now owns 54,200 shares in the company, valued at $255,282. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Laird Landmann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

On Monday, April 24th, Laird Landmann sold 3,165 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $14,907.15.

On Wednesday, April 19th, Laird Landmann sold 15,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $70,650.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Laird Landmann sold 30,468 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $143,199.60.

On Thursday, April 13th, Laird Landmann sold 61,470 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $289,523.70.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laird Landmann sold 50,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $237,500.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Laird Landmann sold 8,500 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $39,950.00.

On Monday, April 3rd, Laird Landmann sold 10,567 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.70, for a total transaction of $49,664.90.

On Friday, March 31st, Laird Landmann sold 58,900 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total transaction of $277,419.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Laird Landmann sold 20,000 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.76, for a total transaction of $95,200.00.

On Monday, March 27th, Laird Landmann sold 41,014 shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.80, for a total transaction of $196,867.20.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSI remained flat at $4.71 during trading on Monday. 65,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,518. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.25.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,316,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,995 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $670,000. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 41.0% in the third quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 397,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 115,520 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 778,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 34,118 shares in the last quarter. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.