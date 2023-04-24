TD Cowen Lowers Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Price Target to $149.00

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at TD Cowen from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 18.28% from the company’s previous close.

CCI has been the topic of several other reports. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Crown Castle from $154.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.06.

Shares of Crown Castle stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.13 and a 200 day moving average of $136.17. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $121.71 and a 12 month high of $196.76.

Crown Castle ( NYSE:CCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.87 EPS. Crown Castle’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Crown Castle by 316.0% during the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. raised its stake in Crown Castle by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in Crown Castle by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 86,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,611,000 after acquiring an additional 4,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

