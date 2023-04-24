Teekay (NYSE:TK) Trading Up 4.5%

Teekay Co. (NYSE:TK – Get Rating) shares were up 4.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.04 and last traded at $6.03. Approximately 143,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,165,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.77.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Teekay in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Teekay Stock Up 5.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $597.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teekay

Teekay ( NYSE:TK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. Teekay had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $261.49 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Teekay by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 208,163 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Teekay by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 66,239 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Teekay by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,494 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Teekay by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Teekay during the first quarter worth $31,000. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corp. provides international crude oil and other marine transportation services. Its lines of business include offshore production (FPSO units) and conventional tankers. The firm operates through the following segments: Teekay Parent and Teekay Tankers. The Teekay Parent owns floating production, storage, and offloading (FPSO) units and a minority investment in Tanker Investments Ltd.

