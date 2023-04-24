Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Telecom Argentina Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 106,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,538. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.
Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Telecom Argentina Company Profile
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.