Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Telecom Argentina stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.04. 106,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,538. Telecom Argentina has a 1 year low of $3.72 and a 1 year high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.13 and a 200-day moving average of $4.96.

Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.10). Telecom Argentina had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 29.35%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.69 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Telecom Argentina will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Telecom Argentina in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 627.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 8,699 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the second quarter valued at $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

