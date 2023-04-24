Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nineteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $59.88.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERIC shares. DNB Markets raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Shares of ERIC opened at $5.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.84. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Equities analysts predict that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ERIC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 16.1% in the third quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 286,814 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 39,876 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 34.2% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,921,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $28,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,947 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 2,162.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 33,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 32,373 shares during the period. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 345,196 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.94% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson engages in the provision of telecommunications equipment and related services to mobile and fixed network operators. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment supports all radio-access technologies and offers hardware, software and related services for both radio access and transport.

