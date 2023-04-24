Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Rating Reiterated by Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $51.00 target price on the stock.

TENB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Tenable in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenable has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.87.

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $46.50 on Thursday. Tenable has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.89 and a 200-day moving average of $40.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. Analysts forecast that Tenable will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total transaction of $84,216.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $254,880.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,440.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Tenable by 73.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Tenable by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 17,830 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

