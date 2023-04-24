Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.57-0.61 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $775-785 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $805.39 million. Tenable also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.12-0.13 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TENB shares. Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Tenable in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Tenable from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenable currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.87.

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of Tenable stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,405. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.42 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Tenable has a one year low of $28.80 and a one year high of $60.08.

Insider Transactions at Tenable

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 30.75% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The company had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,827,696.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 4,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total transaction of $173,086.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,463. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 3,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $141,118.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,827,696.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,282 shares of company stock worth $3,380,427 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenable

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $237,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Tenable by 73.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 140,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Tenable by 61.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after acquiring an additional 17,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Stories

