Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Director Sells $75,000.00 in Stock

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) Director Mercedes Johnson sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,748,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Teradyne Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Teradyne stock traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.60. 836,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,570,692. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.27. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.81 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.56.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.17. Teradyne had a net margin of 22.68% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $731.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teradyne

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 10.43%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Teradyne by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.8% in the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TER. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Loop Capital cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $110.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of automatic test systems. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, Wireless Test, and Corporate. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

Further Reading

