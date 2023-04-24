Terra (LUNA) Price Hits $1.27 on Major Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Terra coin can currently be bought for about $1.27 or 0.00004606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra has a market capitalization of $327.78 million and $41.14 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00009727 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003658 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004179 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001541 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Terra Profile

Terra (LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,004,262,701 coins and its circulating supply is 258,969,976 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. Terra’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

