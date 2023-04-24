Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,955 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA traded down $5.00 on Monday, hitting $160.08. 64,986,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,406,609. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $190.58 and its 200-day moving average is $179.70. The company has a market cap of $507.34 billion, a PE ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.57. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $336.21.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $196.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

