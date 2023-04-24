Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Raised by AM Investment Strategies LLC

AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,157 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Tesla from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank lowered Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $207.13.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,121,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $2,121,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,980,318. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $3.27 on Monday, hitting $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,197,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,912,828. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $336.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

