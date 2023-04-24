Tether (USDT) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $26.08 Billion

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 24th. Tether has a market cap of $81.45 billion and $26.08 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tether has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Tether token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003660 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001256 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Tether was first traded on October 6th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 85,090,638,896 tokens and its circulating supply is 81,451,868,888 tokens. The official website for Tether is tether.to. Tether’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether (USDT) is a stablecoin, a digital currency that is pegged to the value of US dollar. It is issued by a centralized company called Tether and is used to minimize volatility in an investor’s portfolio. It is also widely accepted as a payment method and is supported on multiple blockchains. USDT is often used in conjunction with cryptocurrency debit cards and is popular in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space for lending and borrowing. It is the third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization and is backed by reserves in cash and cash equivalents, allowing token holders to redeem their USDT for USD. Tether has also issued other stablecoins pegged to the value of other fiat currencies and commodities, such as the Chinese Yuan, the Euro, and gold.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

