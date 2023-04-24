The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Shares Sold by Hodges Capital Management Inc.

Hodges Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 486,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,433 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AZEK were worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. grew its position in AZEK by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 59,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after buying an additional 23,018 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of AZEK by 110.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in AZEK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,230,000. 99.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZEK stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, hitting $26.87. 251,435 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,732,980. The AZEK Company Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 127.14, a PEG ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.91.

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.14 million. AZEK had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 7.03%. AZEK’s revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AZEK from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AZEK from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut AZEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total value of $295,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,788,896.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.72, for a total transaction of $295,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,788,896.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 7,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.95, for a total transaction of $153,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $943,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,810,000 shares of company stock worth $125,231,810. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

