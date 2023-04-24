The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Buys $49,106.64 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
First Bancorp Price Performance
FNLC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.22. 7,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.52.
First Bancorp Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
First Bancorp Company Profile
The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Bancorp (FNLC)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for First Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.