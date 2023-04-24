The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC) Director Buys $49,106.64 in Stock

The First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNLC – Get Rating) Director Kimberly Swan acquired 1,958 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $49,106.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,258.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

First Bancorp Price Performance

FNLC stock traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $25.22. 7,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939. The First Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.92 and a 12 month high of $32.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.44 million, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 0.52.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.36%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Bancorp

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 820 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in First Bancorp by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,676 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Bancorp by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 170,351 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Bancorp Company Profile

The First Bancorp, Inc (Maine) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers time and savings deposits, lending, automated teller machine processing, investment management, and trust services. The company was founded on January 15, 1985 and is headquartered in Damariscotta, ME.

