The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target to $27.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 52.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BMBL. Loop Capital upped their price target on Bumble from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Bumble in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Bumble from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bumble from $23.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Bumble from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bumble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.60.

NASDAQ:BMBL opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.82. Bumble has a 1-year low of $16.96 and a 1-year high of $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.25.

In other Bumble news, major shareholder Holdings Gp Man Blackstone III sold 11,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 8.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Bumble by 50.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Bumble by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bumble by 8.2% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

