The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Price Target to $22.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Rating) (TSE:ABX) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of several other reports. Fundamental Research set a $19.02 price target on Barrick Gold and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Barrick Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barrick Gold has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $24.20.

Barrick Gold Price Performance

GOLD opened at $19.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.33. Barrick Gold has a 12-month low of $13.01 and a 12-month high of $23.42.

Barrick Gold Cuts Dividend

Barrick Gold ( NYSE:GOLD Get Rating ) (TSE:ABX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Barrick Gold will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold in the first quarter worth about $85,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 807.5% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 17,016 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barrick Gold by 10.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,917 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 319,322 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $5,930,000 after buying an additional 16,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares in the last quarter. 56.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

