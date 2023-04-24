The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.00.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

HIG opened at $69.54 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $60.17 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.07.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 8.12%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,998,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 96,587 shares of company stock worth $7,524,178. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Hartford Financial Services Group

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 10,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

