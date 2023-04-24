The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $128,144.70 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) insider Steven Broz sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.79, for a total transaction of $128,144.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,915.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 30th, Steven Broz sold 930 shares of Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $126,015.00.

Progressive Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PGR traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $135.40. 2,139,653 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,508,658. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.99, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.50. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $106.35 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Progressive Announces Dividend

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.84%. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 689,051 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 28,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.60.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

