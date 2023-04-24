The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,933 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the period. Walt Disney comprises about 1.9% of Synergy Financial Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 167.5% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 412 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 86.5% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, February 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,417 shares of company stock valued at $346,666. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $100.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $84.07 and a 12 month high of $126.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $99.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $23.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.29 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.72% and a net margin of 3.93%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Articles

