Thoughtworks (NASDAQ:TWKS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $6.20

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWKS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.20 and last traded at $6.31, with a volume of 72846 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on TWKS. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Thoughtworks from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Thoughtworks from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.06.

Thoughtworks Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

Thoughtworks ( NASDAQ:TWKS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $310.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. Thoughtworks had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.11%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Thoughtworks Holding, Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Guo Xiao acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.64 per share, with a total value of $267,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Thoughtworks news, CEO Guo Xiao bought 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.64 per share, for a total transaction of $267,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,647 shares in the company, valued at $10,616,903.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erin Cummins bought 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.63 per share, for a total transaction of $110,635.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 332,009 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,228.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Thoughtworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Thoughtworks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 2,877 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Thoughtworks by 179.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Siemens AG bought a new stake in shares of Thoughtworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $246,109,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Thoughtworks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks Holding, Inc provides technology consultancy services in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's consultancy services integrate strategy, design, and software engineering to enable enterprises and technology disruptors to thrive as modern digital businesses.

Featured Stories

