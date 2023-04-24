Toncoin (TON) Price Tops $2.30 on Exchanges

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $7.84 billion and $26.13 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $2.30 or 0.00008383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00028666 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020583 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00018917 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000075 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001255 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27,401.27 or 1.00004070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About Toncoin

Toncoin is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,047,558,528 with 1,221,401,181 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 2.32240613 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $23,370,446.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.