Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Cowa LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after buying an additional 4,899,543 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,222.3% in the third quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 2,972,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,085,000 after buying an additional 2,925,851 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 22,536,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,708,000 after buying an additional 1,645,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,697,000 after buying an additional 1,527,597 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $54.39. 648,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,772,753. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.22. The company has a market cap of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

