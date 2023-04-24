Tortoise Investment Management LLC Has $7.12 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,782 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 19,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 81.4% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 180,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,713,000 after purchasing an additional 80,966 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 91.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 27,760 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $48.49. The stock had a trading volume of 309,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,884. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $51.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.59. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

