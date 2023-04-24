Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 973 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up 1.0% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUB. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 38,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 149.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 258,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,305,000 after purchasing an additional 154,770 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.23. The company had a trading volume of 381,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,599. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $108.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.84.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

