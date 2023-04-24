Tortoise Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 593,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 2.7% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $15,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 113,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,907,000 after buying an additional 8,667 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 64,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 481.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 373,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after buying an additional 308,863 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 65,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2,609.7% in the fourth quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,045 shares during the period.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BAB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,250. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.20.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

