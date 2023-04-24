Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 28,194 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vodafone Group Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.18 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Vodafone Group Public Profile

VOD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.66) to GBX 195 ($2.41) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 115 ($1.42) to GBX 100 ($1.24) in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.48) to GBX 115 ($1.42) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.71.

(Get Rating)

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

