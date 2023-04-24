Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 28,194 Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 126.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,521 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 50,912 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vodafone Group Public in the third quarter worth $44,000. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 287,388 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 867.5% in the third quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 17,105 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,337 shares during the last quarter. 9.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.18 on Monday. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 1 year low of $9.94 and a 1 year high of $16.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.51 and its 200 day moving average is $11.28.
Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
