Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $510,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,579,000 after acquiring an additional 190,138 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,693,000 after acquiring an additional 6,412 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,845,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the first quarter worth approximately $214,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.08.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $99.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

