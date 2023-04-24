Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Sold by Synergy Financial Group LTD

Synergy Financial Group LTD cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,304 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 90.1% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

TSCO stock opened at $248.59 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.35 and a 200-day moving average of $222.77. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $166.49 and a 12-month high of $251.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Increases Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.08. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 56.65%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSCO has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Gordon Haskett raised Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $237.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total transaction of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 2,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.01, for a total value of $474,257.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,982.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 38,091 shares of company stock worth $8,840,560. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

