Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors bought 8,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 218% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,616 call options.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

EWU stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,665. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 12 month low of $25.36 and a 12 month high of $33.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.08. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 0.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 26,353.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,515,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,965 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 3,267.7% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,112,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,421,000 after buying an additional 1,079,371 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,205,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 184,224.1% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 871,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,126,000 after purchasing an additional 871,380 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 78.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,703,000 after purchasing an additional 751,531 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (EWU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of British companies. It covers the top 85% of British companies by market cap. EWU was launched on Mar 12, 1996 and is managed by BlackRock.

