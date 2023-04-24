TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised TransAlta from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised TransAlta from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.10.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TAC stock opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 441.00 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89. TransAlta has a 1-year low of $7.55 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $629.08 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 1.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,691,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,984,000 after acquiring an additional 244,600 shares during the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 111,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $999,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TransAlta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, Energy Marketing, and Corporate. The Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas and Energy Transition business segments are responsible for operating and maintaining the company’s electrical generation facilities in Canada, Australia, and the US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.