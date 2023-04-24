TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 567,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 356,386 shares.The stock last traded at $85.38 and had previously closed at $85.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.

TriNet Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.78. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $310.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TriNet Group Company Profile

TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Further Reading

