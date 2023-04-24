TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Sees Large Volume Increase

TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 567,062 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the previous session’s volume of 356,386 shares.The stock last traded at $85.38 and had previously closed at $85.54.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TNET has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TriNet Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.25.
TriNet Group Trading Up 0.1 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.56.
Insider Buying and Selling at TriNet Group
In other TriNet Group news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $228,902.45. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 34,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 2,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total transaction of $228,902.45. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,056,004.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.54, for a total transaction of $528,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,752,003.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,430 shares of company stock worth $1,714,975. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TriNet Group
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TNET. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 192,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,480 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 39,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TriNet Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. 91.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TriNet Group Company Profile
TriNet Group, Inc provides human capital management (HCM) solutions to small and mid-sized businesses. Its services include HR expertise, benefit options, payroll services, risk mitigation, and a technology platform. The company was founded by Martin Babinec in 1988 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.
Further Reading
