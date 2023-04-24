Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Price Target Lowered to $41.00 at Morgan Stanley

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Truist Financial from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Sunday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $55.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stephens cut shares of Truist Financial from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.24.

Truist Financial Stock Performance

Truist Financial stock opened at $31.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $28.70 and a 1-year high of $53.34.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 12.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.59%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.08 per share, for a total transaction of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Truist Financial news, insider Hugh S. Cummins III sold 35,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $1,727,982.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,061,734.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Truist Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,881,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,263,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044,192 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,049,345 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,356,148,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,714,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,599,980,000 after acquiring an additional 581,532 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,598,823 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,013,340,000 after acquiring an additional 134,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 12,034.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,490,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $881,700,000 after acquiring an additional 20,321,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

