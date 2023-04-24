Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Has $450,000 Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,031 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 33,765 shares during the quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INTC. O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 258.1% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 59.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 9,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.68 per share, with a total value of $249,096.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.89 per share, for a total transaction of $50,202.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at $486,680.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 20,500 shares of company stock valued at $549,768 over the last quarter. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intel Stock Down 2.0 %

Several analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 target price on Intel in a report on Friday, January 27th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.45.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.69. 19,867,217 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,208,867. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average of $28.49. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $24.59 and a twelve month high of $47.27. The company has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.49 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Intel Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, May 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

