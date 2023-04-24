Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,728 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. CVS Health makes up 2.3% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $3,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 3.3% during the third quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 3,136 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the third quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co grew its position in CVS Health by 2.9% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,640 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 4.8% during the third quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 2,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.36. 3,120,924 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,074,064. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.59. The firm has a market cap of $93.89 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $72.11 and a 52 week high of $107.26.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.29%. The company had revenue of $83.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.30%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.56%.

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

