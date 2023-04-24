Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.55.

UBER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Uber Technologies to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $30.83 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Uber Technologies has a 12 month low of $19.90 and a 12 month high of $37.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.71.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.18% and a negative net margin of 28.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total transaction of $133,344.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,499 shares in the company, valued at $5,327,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 28.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $3,359,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,650 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,134 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,337 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,838,000 after purchasing an additional 168,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.