UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX) Trading Down 0.3%

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $476.75 and last traded at $476.75. Approximately 14 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 179 shares. The stock had previously closed at $478.25.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $453.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 103.4% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the first quarter worth about $1,266,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth about $64,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 17.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

