Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $11.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UAA shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Under Armour from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Under Armour Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UAA opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.54. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $16.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Under Armour news, insider Tchernavia Rocker sold 69,823 shares of Under Armour stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $650,750.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 260,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,425,912.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Under Armour

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 34.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 2,312.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 5,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 335.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 6,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.04% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The Connected Fitness segment offers digital fitness subscriptions, along with digital advertising through its MapMyFitness, MyFitnessPal, and Endomondo applications.

Featured Stories

