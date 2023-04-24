Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $230.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Raymond James from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 16.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $191.00 to $184.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.56.

Union Pacific Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $197.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $120.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $198.53 and a 200-day moving average of $203.57. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.35.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ellenbecker Investment Group grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,598 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, BigSur Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

