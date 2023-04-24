Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Trading 4.2% Higher

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Rating) traded up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.25 and last traded at $11.25. 1,228 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 5,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.80.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Valneva in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.82.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Valneva during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valneva in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva by 85.9% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 7,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Valneva in the first quarter worth $858,000. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Valneva in the third quarter worth $3,768,000. 15.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, focuses on the development and commercialization of prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. Its commercial vaccines for travelers include IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing Enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2.
