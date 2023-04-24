Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Holdings Boosted by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 261.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,911 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VSS. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after acquiring an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,462,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 4,191 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $0.08 on Monday, hitting $110.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,390. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $117.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.