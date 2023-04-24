Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lifted by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 333,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 96,850 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $12,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,561 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,415,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,556,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 206,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.83. The stock had a trading volume of 4,367,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,200. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $34.88 and a 1 year high of $44.30. The stock has a market cap of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.59.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.