Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Position Lowered by American Investment Services Inc.

American Investment Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,267 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,979 shares during the quarter. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 63.3% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, reaching $39.81. 2,705,714 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,408,353. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $40.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.59. The company has a market cap of $69.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $34.88 and a 1-year high of $44.30.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

