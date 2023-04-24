Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is American Investment Services Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

American Investment Services Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 124,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for 5.5% of American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $26,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,946,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $776,000.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $247.20. 167,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,060,808. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $240.25 and a 200 day moving average of $229.16.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

