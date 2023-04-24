Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,542 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 2.1% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $4,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. St. Louis Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 231.0% during the fourth quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 33,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,244,000 after buying an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 52,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,112,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Fee Only Financial Planning L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,946,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VUG stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $247.01. 244,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,061,576. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $203.64 and a 12-month high of $267.61. The company has a market capitalization of $78.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $240.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.16.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

