Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Shares Sold by Aspire Wealth Management Corp

Aspire Wealth Management Corp reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Aspire Wealth Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOT. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $39,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOT traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $192.56. 66,690 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,607. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $163.55 and a twelve month high of $209.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

