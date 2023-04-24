Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stock Position Increased by St. Louis Trust Co

St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,597 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. St. Louis Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 261.2% during the fourth quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 817.2% during the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $192.33. 30,487 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,105. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $209.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.12.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.