Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Purchased by Morling Financial Advisors LLC

Morling Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 10,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 84,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,528,000 after buying an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VB stock opened at $188.72 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $189.68.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

