Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Newport Capital Group LLC

Newport Capital Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,146 shares during the period. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $377.99. The company had a trading volume of 832,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,748,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $369.96 and a 200 day moving average of $362.26. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $319.87 and a 1-year high of $396.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $282.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.